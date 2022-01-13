Home>>
'Mini Olympics museum' in Beijing hutong
(Ecns.cn) 16:42, January 13, 2022
Beijing native Zhang Wenquan shows the signature of Chinese champions in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, January 12, 2022, Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)
Zhang has collected more than 5,000 Olympics-related items including Olympic flags, mascots, torches, etc. His house in a hutong in Xicheng District, Beijing, is in fact a "mini Olympics museum." Zhang was a volunteer during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, which makes him love Olympics even more.
