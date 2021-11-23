Intellectually disabled children prepare for 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:47, November 23, 2021

Cross-country skiing team members of Luanchuan County Special Education School Sun Jiaxin (1st R), Pei Fuxin(2nd L), Wang Siyu(1st L), Li Yinuo (2nd R) and Liu Jiaohan (3rd R) pose at the Funiu Mountains Ski Resort in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Since 2019, Luanchuan County Special Education School began winter sports training among children on the campus by building cross-country skiing training slides, floor curling gyms and other facilities. Luanchuan County is located beside Funiu mountains, which gives these children chances to go skiing in the ski resorts. Despite physical obstacles affect their understanding of guidance and training efficiency, these children practice hard and very much enjoy themselves. In recent years, more than 30 children stepped out of the mountains to compete in several national special winter games and won about 60 medals. Five intellectually disabled children, Sun Jiaxin, Pei Fuxin, Wang Siyu, Li Yinuo, and Liu Jiaohan were pre-selected into the national team of cross-country skiing for Special Olympics Winter Games. They are now preparing for the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games. (Xinhua/Li An)

Students participate in winter sports training on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Sun Jiaxin, an athlete of cross-country skiing team of Luanchuan County Special Education School, trains at the Funiu Mountains Ski Resort in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Sun Jiaxin, an athlete of cross-country skiing team, wipes sweat during a training session on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Li Yinuo, an athlete of cross-country skiing team, trains on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Li Yinuo, an athlete of cross-country skiing team of Luanchuan County Special Education School, trains at the Funiu Mountains Ski Resort in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Pei Fuxin, an athlete of cross-country skiing team, trains on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Cross-country skiing team members Sun Jiaxin (front), Pei Fuxin(1st L), Wang Siyu(1st R), Li Yinuo(2nd L) and Liu Jiaohan pose for photos on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Sun Jiaxin, an athlete of cross-country skiing team, carries his gears past a wall of medals before a training session at the Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Students participate in winter sports training on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Liu Jiaohan (front), an athlete of cross-country skiing team, trains with teammates on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Sun Jiaxin, an athlete of cross-country skiing team of Luanchuan County Special Education School, trains at the Funiu Mountains Ski Resort in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

Li Yinuo, an athlete of cross-country skiing team, trains on the campus of Luanchuan County Special Education School in Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2021.

