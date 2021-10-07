Polish speed skater Brodka to resume career to compete at Beijing 2022

October 07, 2021

2014 Winter Olympic speed skating champion Zbigniew Brodka confirmed on Wednesday that he has resumed his career in order to take part in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing as "the return to China would be sentimental".

Brodka has returned to the track for the first time since the World Cup in Inzell in February 2019. The two-time Olympic medalist has already completed his first trial runs.

"There was uncertainty and I wondered what shape I would be in after such a break. I didn't care about my efficiency, because I was prepared for that. I didn't stop training, so I had no problem getting back to competition. A year before the Winter Olympics, I decided that this was the moment if I was to come back. I want to fight for participation in a fourth Winter Olympics. So I came back," Brodka explained.

The Pole also revealed that if he qualifies for Beijing 2022, it will be his last appearance on track.

"In fact, I never assumed that I would train until 2022. To be honest, the Winter Olympics accidentally hit my target. The planned break was extended due to the pandemic. I don't hide that it would be nice to end my career at such a special event," he said.

The 36-year-old admitted that China would be a perfect place for him to say goodbye.

"It would be a sentimental return to the capital of China. In 2003, it was in Beijing that I competed in my first world junior championship. So I would bookend my entire career," Brodka concluded.

