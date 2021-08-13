Home>>
Primary school paves way for table tennis Olympic champions
(Ecns.cn) 14:41, August 13, 2021
More than 20 teenage table tennis players practice at a training hall in Heping West Road Elementary School, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Many Chinese national table tennis players graduated from the school, including Sun Yingsha, who won the table tennis team gold and the silver medal in table tennis women's singles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhai Yujia)
