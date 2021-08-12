China's female Olympic athletes honored

Xinhua) 09:07, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has decided to honor female athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as national-level role models in recognition of their outstanding performances.

China's women's table tennis team and 26 female athletes including shooter Yang Qian, fencer Sun Yiwen and shot putter Gong Lijiao are among those honored.

The female Olympians once again demonstrated the self-respect, self-confidence, self-exertion and self-reliance of Chinese women, which greatly inspired Chinese people at home and abroad, said the ACWF.

The federation called on women to follow the example of these honored athletes, pursue excellence in their posts, and contribute to realizing the second centenary goal and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)