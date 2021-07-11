Home>>
First group of Chinese athletes arrive at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:38, July 11, 2021
TOKYO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese sailing team arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, 13 days ahead of the Olympic Games.
The 18-member team, including 12 athletes, is China's first Olympic contingent to arrive in Japan.
They will compete in eight events in the postponed Games, as China's second-largest presence in Olympic sailing competitions after Beijing 2008.
The Chinese team, all wearing masks and eye shields, walked out of the Narita airport before taking an official coach to their hotels.
