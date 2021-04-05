Ice sports test program for 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:52, April 05, 2021

Players enter the rink before an ice hockey test program at the Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, April 4, 2021. More than one thousand spectators were invited to watch the match to stress test the venue operation. A 10-day ice sports test program for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is held from April 1 to 10, 2021. This test program is to give a test to competition organization, venue operation, and services and safeguarding. It will engage all ice sports of Beijing 2022, namely short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, para ice hockey and wheelchair curling. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

