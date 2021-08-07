Team China win first-ever women's canoe double gold at Tokyo Olympics

CGTN) 13:54, August 07, 2021

Chinese pair Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the first-ever women's canoe double 500 meters gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

At Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, they led throughout the race to win in a time of 1:55.495, setting an Olympic record as women's canoe sprint events made their Olympic Games debut in Tokyo. Previously, female athletes competed in the kayak section.

Ukrainian pair Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova took the silver in 1:57.499 and Canadians Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent had to settle for the bronze in 1:59.041.

In the men's canoe single 1,000 meters final, Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos claimed the gold medal with a time of 4:04.408.

This was the 27-year-old Brazilian's fourth Olympic medal but first gold medal, according to Olympics.com.

As Brazil's top sprint paddler, he took two silvers and one bronze in the men's canoe sprint events in Rio 2016.

China's Liu Hao and Serghei Tranovschi of Moldova finished second in 4:05.724 and third in 4:06.069, respectively.

