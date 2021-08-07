Home>>
Latest on the COVID-19 pandemic
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:40, August 07, 2021
We provide the latest updates and crucial information on the global COVID-19 pandemic here.
Aug 7
China
Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, Aug 6, 2021.
- Chinese mainland reports 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 75 locally transmitted.
