Home>>
China wins women's canoe double 500m gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 14:35, August 07, 2021
|Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m semifinal of canoe sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya claimed the women's canoe double 500m gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday, which is China's first Olympic medal in women's canoe sprint.
World champions Xu and Sun, who set Olympic best time on Friday, refreshed their own mark at one minute and 55.495 seconds for their maiden Olympic title.
Liudmyla Luzan/Anastasiia Chetverikova of Ukraine, the reigning European champions, came second in 1:57.499.
Two-time world champions Laurence Vincent-Lapointe/Katie Vincent of Canada took the bronze in 1:59.041.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Team China win first-ever women's canoe double gold at Tokyo Olympics
- China releases disability evaluation standard for long-term care insurance
- China reports increase in urban rail transit passenger trips
- China congratulates Iran's new president's assumption of duty
- Designer toys appeal to China's young art lovers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.