China reports increase in urban rail transit passenger trips

August 07, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China saw a stable increase in passenger trips of its urban rail transit networks last month, official data showed.

The country's rail transit lines in the urban areas reported 2.17 billion passenger trips in July, rising 28 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

On a monthly basis, the volume went up by 190 million passenger trips or 10 percent.

By July, China has put 246 urban rail transit lines into operation in 48 cities, with the total length of the country's rail transit networks in urban areas reaching 7,961 km, the ministry said.

