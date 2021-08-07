China congratulates Iran's new president's assumption of duty

Xinhua) 13:41, August 07, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China extends congratulations on Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi's inauguration, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China believes Iran will achieve greater progress in nation-building and socio-economic development under the leadership of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Noting that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, Hua said China attaches great importance to developing bilateral relations and stands ready to work with Iran to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, Hua said.

