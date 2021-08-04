Iran's supreme leader endorses Raisi as new president

Xinhua) 07:57, August 04, 2021

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends his first press conference after winning the election in Tehran June 21, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday endorsed Ebrahim Raisi as the new president of the Islamic republic.

Khamenei gave his official approval to Raisi at a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

He described Raisi as "a popular, pious person with a brilliant record of management," saying that the people's vote to Raisi is a sign of nation's determination to follow the path of justice, progress and freedom.

"Today, our dear homeland is in need of service and is ready to make a leap in all fields," Khamenei said in his endorsement decree, adding that the country needs a competent, wise and brave management that can mobilize capabilities of the nation, particularly the youth, to the field of work and construction and remove barriers to production.

He urged Raisi to "pursue the policy of strengthening the national currency, and improve living condition of the middle and lower classes of society who bear the burden of economic problems."

A woman holds a poster as supporters celebrate after Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

In June, Raisi was elected by the Iranians as their eighth president since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 by promising to improve the economic conditions which have been seriously affected by U.S. sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the new Iranian president said that the presidential election of Iran was "a message of change and justice, as well as fighting against corruption, poverty and discrimination."

The economic and cultural problems, the issue of unemployment and housing as well as other issues that people are complaining about would be the concerns of his government, Raisi said.

He blamed the current economic situation both on "the enmity of the enemies and because of the shortcomings and problems we had inside."

He also called on all the intellectuals and sympathizers to play a role in helping the country thrive.

Raisi vowed to pursue the implementation of the policies of the Islamic republic.

As for foreign policy, Raisi has announced his priority is to boost cooperation and interaction with the world.

Meanwhile, there is "a lot of potential" for further enhancement of Iran-China ties, and the incoming administration will "definitely" work to develop that potential, the new Iranian president said in June after his victory.

Facing major domestic and international challenges, Raisi will assume his presidency after taking the oath of office in the parliament on Thursday.

