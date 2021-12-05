Chinese mainland Olympians make splash in HK show

Li Wenwen interacts with the host during a variety show at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Chinese Mainland Olympians were welcomed by applauses and cheers during their visit to Hong Kong, where they put on a show with their specialties as well as humor and friendliness.

HONG KONG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland Olympians received thunderous applause during their display of athletic skill and personal charm to full houses on the second day of their visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

At 8am on Saturday, many fans came to the Queen Elizabeth Stadium early, holding posters and photos of star athletes to show support for their idols.

The stadium was soon filled with cheers and applause when 11 athletes and coaches began to show their skills to the audience.

At the beginning of the show, Liu Yang, gold medalist of the men's rings at the Tokyo Olympics, and Lyu Xiaojun, winner of the men's 81kg weightlifting in Tokyo, took to the stage to show off their skills.

Zou Jingyuan spiced up his parallel bar performance by waving to the audience during somersaults and bicep bashers, drawing applause and laughter.

Xu Xin (L) and Ma Long perform tricks playing with three balls at the same time at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Hong Kong, China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Binghui)

Amidst the continuous cheering, table tennis champions Ma Long and Xu Xin's appearance pushed the atmosphere to a climax. They first staged an exhibition match and then partnered with Hong Kong athletes for multiple rounds of ping-pong, as the audience roared with delight.

"The women's table tennis team of Hong Kong won a bronze medal in Tokyo, and I hope this will attract more young people to enjoy table tennis," Ma said after the event, before telling fans "you are stronger than you think."

Another show was held on Saturday morning at the Victoria Park Swimming Pool, where athletes from the Chinese swimming and diving team showcased their skills. The pavilion was filled with enthusiastic local residents, who held banners of support to cheer the athletes on.

Yang Junxuan (R) has a demonstration swim at the Victoria Park Swimming Pool in Hong Kong, China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Lyu Xiaowei)

Wang Zongyuan and other divers showed their entry skills in front of a cheering crowd.

Another big star of the Chinese mainland Olympian delegation, sprinting icon Su Bingtian, came to the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O together with Olympians including Gong Lijiao and Li Fabin for exchange activities with Hong Kong services.

Weightlifting champions Li Fabin and Chen Lijun replicated their winning moments at the Tokyo Olympics, with Li recreating his famous one-legged lift.

Chinese mainland Olympians greet the audience at the Victoria Park Swimming Pool in Hong Kong, China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Lyu Xiaowei)

Su, who set a new Asian record for the men's 100 meters in Tokyo with a run of 9.83 seconds, was accompanied by continuous applause throughout his sprinting demonstration.

"I'm familiar with this place. I won a championship at the East Asian Games in 2009 at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground, and just now I felt quite nostalgic when seeing that field," Su said.

At 5pm on Saturday, a variety show attended by the Chinese mainland Olympian delegation began at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Many people came to the scene with their children, and spectators waved the national flag and HKSAR flag.

The exquisite skills, humor, and friendliness of the Olympians drew applause round after round. At the end of the show, the athletes sang the song "Red Sun" with Hong Kong's famous singer Hacken Lee, bringing the event to a passionate conclusion.

Chinese mainland Olympians sing with Hacken Lee during a variety show at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Binghui)

A resident surnamed Jiang came to the stadium half an hour in advance with his four-year-old son.

He said that he had been a fan of Su, and he was very happy to see him in person today. "Olympic champions are great for winning glory for the country. I am proud of our country!"

Also on Saturday, Olympic champions Shi Zhiyong, Wang Zhouyu, Li Wenwen, Zhong Tianshi, Sun Mengya, and coach Zhang Xiuyun came to the Hong Kong College of Technology for exchange activities with Hong Kong youths.

On Sunday, the last day of the delegation's visit to Hong Kong, the members will visit the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Sports Institute, and Yuen Long District Sports Association to continue sharing their experiences and insights.

