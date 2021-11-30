No other country or region could accomplish mainland’s achievements against COVID-19: HK chief executive

(Global Times) 08:47, November 30, 2021

No other country or region including Hong Kong could copy China's methods and accomplish what China has done in fighting against COVID-19, said HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam at Wuhan Asia Central Hospital, her first station during the visit in Central China's Hubei Province on Monday.

Carrie Lam delivered a speech at Wuhan Asia Central Hospital, which was invested by Hong Kong people. Lam said Wuhan's experience in combating COVID-19 made her feel the mainland's strong responsibility and institutional strength in dealing with a public health crisis.

Expressing appreciation and gratitude to all pandemic fighters in Hubei, Lam said that no COVID-19 infection was found in more than 500,000 compatriots who returned to Hong Kong from the mainland thanks to the effort of medical workers.

Lam said that she hopes Hubei and Hong Kong will cooperate on medical and health care scientific research to improve living condition in the two places.

It's quite challenging for Hong Kong to adopt the mainland's prevention and control approach because Hong Kong doesn't have different individual communities to manage residential areas, said Lam.

Last week, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published a weekly report titled "On Coexistence with COVID-19: Estimations and Perspectives." The report said if the flawed US-style coronavirus prevention &control method were adopted by China, there would be 630,000 daily infections in this country.

Of the daily 630,000 positive cases, 10,000 would suffer from severe illnesses, which would overwhelm China's medical care system and cause a catastrophe in the country, said the report.

