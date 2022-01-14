20-day Olympic countdown | Welcome to Beijing

People's Daily Online) 15:11, January 14, 2022

On January 14, the seventh feature of the "Dual Olympic City" series of promotional short videos, entitled "Welcome to Beijing" was officially released 20 days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "How happy we are to have friends from afar." Let's follow along the transportation lines, enjoying the integration of technology and ecology during the Winter Olympics, and feel the complementarity between intelligent transportation and urban humanity.

