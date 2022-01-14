Home>>
20-day Olympic countdown | Welcome to Beijing
(People's Daily Online) 15:11, January 14, 2022
On January 14, the seventh feature of the "Dual Olympic City" series of promotional short videos, entitled "Welcome to Beijing" was officially released 20 days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
As an old Chinese saying goes, "How happy we are to have friends from afar." Let's follow along the transportation lines, enjoying the integration of technology and ecology during the Winter Olympics, and feel the complementarity between intelligent transportation and urban humanity.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese craftsmen showcase their support for Beijing 2022
- Feature: Wind tunnel assists skiers in preparations for Beijing Winter Olympics
- UN chief says he will attend Beijing 2022 opening ceremony
- Winter Olympics landmark unveiled at Tiananmen Square
- Bilingual train conductor brings warmth to Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.