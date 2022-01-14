UN chief says he will attend Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

By Huang Jingjing and Fan Jingyi (People's Daily App) 13:51, January 14, 2022

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference on Thursday that he would attend the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next month.

"The Olympic Games is an extremely important event, and it's an event that symbolizes the role of sports in bringing people together and in promoting peace," said Guterres.

"It is in this strict context and without any political dimension that I intend to be present in the opening - with this message that Olympic Games must be an instrument for peace in the world," he said.

