2022 Winter Olympic mascots attract visitors in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 11:25, January 17, 2022
Photo shows people taking photos with "Bing Dwen Dwen", mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
