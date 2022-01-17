We Are China

2022 Winter Olympic mascots attract visitors in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 11:25, January 17, 2022

Photo shows people taking photos with "Bing Dwen Dwen", mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

