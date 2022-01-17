Home>>
A closer look at Beijing Winter Olympic medals
(Ecns.cn) 08:29, January 17, 2022
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics medals have passed acceptance test at Shanghai Minting Corporation on January 14, 2022. (Photo provided by Shanghai Minting Corporation)
According to the Corporation, there are 18 techniques and 20 rounds of quality inspection required to make one medal. It takes eight hours for a master to polish a gold medal under microscope.
