Chinese designer expresses enthusiastic support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games through stone paintings

People's Daily Online) 09:25, January 17, 2022

Wang Qi, a graphic designer in Hanshan district of Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, has been creating stone paintings themed on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in recent years, as a way to show her support and enthusiasm for the upcoming mega-international sporting event.

Video grab shows Wang's works. (Source: Chinanews.com)

Wang began to paint pictures onto her stones based on the theme of the Winter Olympic Games in 2015, the year Beijing won the bid to host the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. So far, she has created over 100 pieces of works of this sort, including those featuring snowboarding, alpine skiing, ski jumping, and the mascots for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games – namely, Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

Wang, who used to have little interest in sports, has since become a fan of winter sports while making these stone paintings. She is fascinated by Gu Ailing, better known as Eileen Gu, a young Chinese skiing talent, who has stunned the world with her great performances.

Wang also teaches school students how to paint on stones every year, and plans to begin teaching the elderly in the future.

