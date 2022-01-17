Beijing 2022 spectator policy finalized

Xinhua) 20:34, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games organizers have unveiled the final version of spectator policy on Monday.

"Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games," read a statement by the organizers.

"The organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games," it added.

"On Sep.30 2021,the pandemic prevention and control policy principles for the Beijing 2022 Games were released. One of the principles was that no tickets would be sold to spectators from outside China's mainland. Tickets would be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures," the statement said.

Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)