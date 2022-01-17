UN issues stamps to celebrate Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) recently announced the release of “Sport for Peace” stamps to celebrate the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This marks the first time that the UNPA has issued stamps for the Winter Olympic Games.

The stamps feature ice hockey players ($0.58), snowboarders ($1.30), figure skaters (CHF 1.10), bobsledders (CHF 2.00), curlers (€0.85), and alpine skiers (€1.80), according to the UNPA. The stamps were illustrated by Ruan Feifei, a Chinese illustrator.

The UNPA said customers can purchase these stamps, which can be used for mailing, from its official website, or from the UNPA stamp shops located in New York, Geneva and Vienna.

