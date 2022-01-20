Beijing 2022 mascots: made in China, made of "china"

Xinhua) 08:29, January 20, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows newly-made porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

DEHUA, Jan. 19, 2022 (Xinhua) -- As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are drawing near, the two cute mascots "Bing Dwen Dwen" and "Shuey Rhon Rhon" have become many people's favorites. The following pictures show you how those little ones made of "china" are made in China.

A worker colors porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker works on a porcelain figure of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker colors a porcelain figure of Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker works on a semi-finished porcelain figure of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker puts newly-made porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots on the shelf at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People shop for porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Two kids show their newly-bought porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)