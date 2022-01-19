We Are China

China-developed bioaerosol nucleic acid detection system to serve 2022 Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 15:36, January 19, 2022

Staff members introduce a self-developed bioaerosol nucleic acid detection system, which will serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The China-developed detection system will be used for environment sampling and testing during the games to ensure sound pandemic prevention.

