China-developed bioaerosol nucleic acid detection system to serve 2022 Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 15:36, January 19, 2022
Staff members introduce a self-developed bioaerosol nucleic acid detection system, which will serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The China-developed detection system will be used for environment sampling and testing during the games to ensure sound pandemic prevention.
