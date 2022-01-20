State Councilor urges efforts to ensure Beijing Winter Paralympics a complete success

Xinhua) 09:37, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has called for efforts to ensure the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games a complete success.

Wang, also director of State Council Working Committee on Disability, made the remarks during his inspection on preparation for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on Wednesday.

In the training hall, Wang watched training sessions of para-ice hockey and wheelchair curling teams, and communicated with athletes and coaches to learn about their preparation for the Games.

The final one month in preparation needs to be spent addressing issues to ensure the Beijing Winter Paralympics a complete success, Wang noted.

Wang called on athletes to continue to focus on their preparation and strive for glory for the motherland at the Games.

Wang encouraged athletes to go beyond themselves and fight hard to showcase their mentality and promote the Olympic spirit, strive for the top place with no fear toward strong opponents, and compete in a fair and clean manner to achieve the best results in competition, but also in terms of ethics and morals.

Wang urged the efforts to enhance organization to meet athletes' needs, and provide more accessible facilities for athletes with disabilities to address their differences in training, participation and life, and offer them convenient, fast, precise and meticulous services.

Epidemic prevention and control requirements should be strictly implemented to ensure safe preparation and participation, Wang said.

The Beijing Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 4 to 13.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)