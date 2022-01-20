Russian volunteer: Beijing 2022, we are ready!

January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- To 19-year-old Yulia Temelidi of Russia, the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter "voyage" is a good combination of work and play.

"Skiing and snowboarding are my favorite sports. I'm really interested in winter sports and it's going to be an honor to take part in this huge event," the Tsinghua University sophomore said.

Yulia used to watch the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies on TV. "This time, I can be a part of it," she said in excitement.

Yulia will work as a translator for Chinese, English and Russian languages during the opening and the closing ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

In 2012, Yulia came to China for the first time with her Chinese mother. Since then, she has lived in the country and mastered the Chinese language.

"Becoming a Winter Olympic volunteer, you have to practise a lot, different kinds of professional knowledge and other stuff. Tsinghua University is supporting us a lot," Yulia said.

"We practise on Saturdays and Sundays and even in the evenings, so we do not give up our classes and lectures," she added.

Volunteer training contains a significant amount of COVID-19 prevention. Yulia and her peers are given lectures on how to wear masks properly, how to keep their distance, and how to take vaccines.

"My parents were worried about COVID-19. But through training, I feel really safe. They are now proud and excited, rather than worried," Yulia said.

Although there are new COVID-19 cases in Beijing in recent days, Yulia is still confident in the prevention measures of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Yulia has been to Nanshan ski resort a lot, since it is one of the closest resorts to downtown Beijing.

"When I went to Nanshan a year ago, there were a lot of Chinese people skiing there," Yulia said.

Some Chinese Olympians also caught Yulia's attention. "I think short track skater Wu Dajing is really impressive. He won a gold medal at PyeongChang 2018."

After several months' preparation, Yulia feels that she is ready. "As for the Games, I hope it is a huge success."

