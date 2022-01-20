Saudi Arabian Olympic & Paralympic Committee "excited" ahead of Games

Xinhua) 09:55, January 20, 2022

RIYADH, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Abdulaziz Albaqous, Director of Corporate Communications at the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, expressed on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's excitement to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Saudi Arabian skiers Salman Al Howaish and Fayik Abdi have qualified to compete in the Games to be held next month.

The two Alpine skiers will thus become the first-ever athletes from both Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to compete at a Winter Olympics.

"We are happy that the Games are happening in Beijing and hopefully this city will mark some remarkable moments and memories for us that will stay in our sports memories forever," he told Xinhua in an interview.

Albaqous expressed the Kingdom's full trust in the capability of the Chinese Olympic family of organizing such a large event.

"We do remember Beijing 2008 Olympic Games; it was one of the best Olympic Games that were organized," he added.

About the Kingdom's winter sports experience, he said that "winter sports are new to our federation that were introduced a couple of years ago. The ambitions of Saudis led to the attempts of many athletes to join the new movement and be part of this qualification."

The director affirmed confidence that Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will inspire more Saudis to be part of winter sports.

Albaqous highlighted support to the adding of "together" into the Olympic Motto. "The Olympic Motto now is 'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together'. This simply shows the solidarity the Olympic Movement has shown during the difficult time of the pandemic, and such tough time shows how solid and united the Olympic Movement is," he added.

