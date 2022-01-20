China-Europe freight train transports festive goods, anti-epidemic supplies to Poland

Xinhua) 10:25, January 20, 2022

WUHAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train loaded with decoration items such as red lanterns and paper cuttings departed from Wujiashan Station in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, for Malaszewicze in Poland on Wednesday.

Hu Yiqiang, director of the station, said that the goods will herald a festive aura of the Chinese Spring Festival for the Chinese students abroad as well as overseas Chinese and allow more countries and regions in Europe to feel the ambiance of the Chinese New Year.

Liu Fangzhi, an official with the China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd., said Germany and Poland have greatly increased their demands for epidemic prevention materials.

Wuhan has launched 11 China-Europe freight trains this year, transporting a total of 921 tonnes of epidemic prevention goods so far, Liu added.

