Land-sea freight service brings more goods to Chinese New Year market

Xinhua) 08:37, January 18, 2022

NANNING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A freight train left the port of Qinzhou on the south China coast bound for the inland province of Yunnan on Saturday, loaded with goods such as sugar from Pakistan and coconut milk from south China's Hainan Province.

The railway authority in Qinzhou Port East Station said more freight trains would bring commodities from the land-sea transport service via Qinzhou ahead of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, by the end of January.

Opened in September 2017, the transport route's operation platform is based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. It has been linked with 311 ports in 106 countries and regions via Yunnan and the port of Qinzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from where containers are shipped across the sea to countries including Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Since Jan. 1 this year, more than 110 freight trains have passed the port of Qinzhou on the land-sea transport route.

As the Spring Festival is approaching, railway authorities in Guangxi vows to fully support the transport service to facilitate more specialty goods from ASEAN countries and Europe to enter China, thus catering to the needs of Chinese consumers.

