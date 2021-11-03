First "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train brings exhibits of 4th CIIE

November 03, 2021

The first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train has arrived in Shanghai, marking the first time for exhibits for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be sent by freight train to the municipality.

A total of 35 containers with goods weighing about 460 tonnes were first concentrated from Hamburg and Duisburg in Germany to Malaszewicze in Poland and then were carried by the freight train which entered China via Alataw Pass, a major rail port in Xinjiang, to Shanghai.

"Jinbo" is short for CIIE in Chinese.

The exhibits on display at the upcoming fourth CIIE include intelligent vacuum-jetting-flushing combination systems and electrical machinery parts.

The exhibits and the freight train were all disinfected and checked before entering China to meet the expo's anti-epidemic prevention and control guidelines.

It only took about half of the shipping time to transport the goods to the destination by the China-Europe freight train, according to the train's operating company.

The "Shanghai Express," Shanghai's first China-Europe freight train, departed from the city in September, marking the first cross-border railway service between Shanghai and Europe.

To date, four China-Europe freight trains have left from Shanghai to Hamburg, Germany.

