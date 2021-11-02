Concerted efforts made to ensure Singapore pavilion at CIIE a success

Xinhua) 16:51, November 02, 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Alan Zhang, founder of Singapore's Easy M Smart Technologies, is excited about the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, China.

As a first-time participant, his company is going to exhibit not only normal and chill temperatures vending machines, but also a minus 18 degrees Celsius freezer and a 50-70 degrees Celsius hot vending machine.

Easy M develops retail vending machines which are equipped with China's artificial intelligence (AI) technology and Singapore's credit card payment software, enabling a cashless payment at the vending machines which is in line with global trend, Zhang said.

The vending machines adopt an "open the door to purchase" method, meaning that consumers can "touch, feel and choose" the products just as in the supermarkets, and allow the sellers to "shelf and stack" their goods easily.

Moreover, Easy M has designed an automatic disinfection system outside the machine and a one-customer-one disinfection system inside. After each purchase, the machine will automatically activate the ultraviolet disinfection system for internal disinfection, which is of special significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang explained.

Zhang expressed the belief that AI technology is already the standard configuration for the future, and their debut at CIIE, through its huge influence, will help them establish a good global brand image to serve customers all over the world.

Easy M is one of the companies at the Singapore Pavilion at the 4th CIIE.

This year, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the apex business chamber championing the interests of the Singapore business community, supported by Enterprise Singapore, a government agency championing enterprise development, is leading a total of 45 Singapore businesses to participate in CIIE.

It will be the fourth consecutive year that SBF has done so to help Singapore businesses showcase their products and services at CIIE and about 60 percent of the exhibitors are repeat participants.

The Singapore Pavilion this year occupies a total of 1,250 square meters over the Food and Agriculture, Consumer Goods, and Trade in Services exhibition halls, a testament that Singapore businessmen's interest and confidence in the Chinese market remain strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the Singapore pavilion at CIIE this year is "Singapore-China: Seizing New Opportunities Together," highlighting the strong, symbiotic partnership between the two countries.

"With the gradual economic recovery, Singapore businesses are eager to seize new opportunities for growth. China remains a top priority market for Singapore businesses, and CIIE is a key platform for them to connect with new customers and suppliers to diversify and expand their business," said Lim Ming Yan, SBF chairman.

On the sidelines of the CIIE, the SBF will organize a series of specially curated business activities, such as the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum on Nov. 6 in Shanghai. Lim will be joined in the forum by Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Ambassador to China Lui Tuck Yew and Liu Chao, deputy general manager of Bank of China (BOC) Singapore Branch.

To ensure the Singapore exhibitors a fruitful trip at CIIE, BOC Singapore Branch is working jointly with SBF for the 4th consecutive year as a financial service provider. The bank continues its support through inviting local participants, assisting with the preparation, as well as providing a full range of customized and comprehensive financial service solutions to meet the needs of Singapore exhibitors and purchasers.

During the CIIE 2021, BOC Singapore Branch will hold a two-day business matching event, utilizing both online and offline channels to allow Chinese and Singaporean companies to communicate and explore business opportunities, at the same time offering their comprehensive, targeted services to participating companies.

In addition to the existing collaboration with the BOC Singapore Branch, SBF is partnering the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) Singapore Branch for CIIE this year as financial service partner.

Cheng Jun, general manager of BOC Singapore Branch, said that the bank will continue to collaborate with SBF closely this year with the aim of helping more exhibitors achieve the objective of "turning their exhibits into merchandise and exhibitors becoming investors."

With BOC's unstinting support and quality cross-border financing and business matching services, Singapore companies are well-placed to maximize their participation at CIIE 2021, SBF's Chief Executive Officer Lam Yi Young said.

According to statistics released by SBF, Singapore businesses achieved more than 1.7 million Singapore dollars (about 1.3 million U.S. dollars) of confirmed sales, as well as over 5.3 million Singapore dollars (about 3.9 million U.S. dollars) of sales under negotiation at CIIE 2020.

