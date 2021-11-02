Home>>
Preparation for 4th CIIE underway in Shanghai venues
(Ecns.cn) 14:26, November 02, 2021
Exhibition staffs are busy working on the establishment of exhibition booths for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov.1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The 4th CIIE will kick off this Friday, and is slated to conclude next Wednesday. A total of nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 127 countries and regions will participate in this time, setting new records.
The CIIE is an import-themed national expo held annually in China's Shanghai city since 2018, connecting China and the world with economic and trade ties.
