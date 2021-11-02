Record high number of Danish companies to take part in 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:32, November 02, 2021

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Denmark will be represented by a record high number of companies at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai.

The area of Denmark's national pavilion will reach 500 square meters this year compared with 300 square meters last year.

"It is the largest pavilion Denmark has ever constructed in China," said Soren Falck, head Of the Danish delegation to the CIIE, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

More than 30 Danish companies, according to Falck, will be present at the national pavilion, including food, agriculture, and nutrition companies.

"We have a close collaboration with a broad range of stakeholders in China," said Lise Walbom, CEO of Food Nation, the official marketing organization for Danish food. "This is, of course, a foundation for continuously meeting the expectations of the Chinese consumers and business partners within food safety."

Danish exports to China have increased significantly over years. According to figures form Statistics Denmark, China has become the fifth biggest export market for Denmark in the period of September 2020 to August 2021.

