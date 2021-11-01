4th CIIE countdown: 3 days

Xinhua) 15:00, November 01, 2021

Countdown to 4th CIIE: 3 days to go! The China International Import Expo has been fruitful in the past 3 years. (Xinhua)

The global trade gala in Shanghai will continue to be a platform for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)