Home>>
4th CIIE countdown: 3 days
(Xinhua) 15:00, November 01, 2021
Countdown to 4th CIIE: 3 days to go! The China International Import Expo has been fruitful in the past 3 years. (Xinhua)
The global trade gala in Shanghai will continue to be a platform for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Zealand companies embrace opportunities popping up at CIIE
- Upcoming CIIE to showcase post-pandemic trade opportunities, says expert
- China to continue sharing development opportunities with world at 4th CIIE
- First China-Europe freight train with CIIE goods arrives in Shanghai
- Interview: Argentine wine industry seeks competitive edge in Chinese market through CIIE, says business leader
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.