Healthcare products under the spotlight at 4th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 15:45, November 02, 2021

A large number of new products and technologies from global pharmaceutical companies will make their international debuts at the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area, measuring 70,000 square meters, has drawn about 350 exhibitors, including more than 70 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies. This year, the number of new products and technologies to be launched by these exhibitors will be much higher than in the previous three expos.

Varian Medical Systems, a leading U.S. company in radiotherapy, will unveil its artificial intelligence-powered personalized cancer care delivery system in radiation oncology for the first time in the world. The system is designed to complete adaptive treatment in a 15-minute time slot and enables personalized treatment based on patients’ anatomy and position at the time of treatment. The company’s ProBeam 360° Proton Therapy System, which is the next generation in proton therapy, and internet-based cancer treatment solutions will also make their global debuts at the event.

French-Italian multinational EssilorLuxottica will release an all-in-one automatic optometry instrument for the first time in the world at the expo.

“This year’s CIIE has great significance as it will deliver more opportunities to the world,” said Bian Xin, CEO of Roche Pharma China, noting that multinational pharma giants are eyeing the great potential of the Chinese market.

Noting that the new drugs Roche unveiled at the previous three expos have entered the Chinese market at a faster pace, Bian said the company expects to benefit Chinese patients with more innovative products through the platform of the CIIE.

In recent years, various drugs exhibited at the previous expos have gained approval in China. Some new drugs were included in China’s national medical insurance catalog, according to Cecilia Qi, general manager of Pharma and Vaccines of GSK China.

