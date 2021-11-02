New products to be launched at China's import expo

Xinhua) 16:57, November 02, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- New products will be launched at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled offline from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, exhibitors said.

Nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions will attend the event, with global sports goods retailer Decathlon to launch new skis for infants to go on the ski slope and global toy giant Lego Group to launch new products.

Exhibitors will also bring green technologies and low-carbon plans.

France-based cosmetic giant L'Oreal will launch the L'Oreal Water Saver, a sustainable and innovative haircare product that reduces water consumption by up to 80 percent. Electronics manufacturer Panasonic will set up an "environment" section to showcase its solution to achieve carbon neutrality.

Charles Kao, president of Amorepacific China said he had witnessed the gathering of thousands of businessmen at the import expo, felt the openness and vitality of the Chinese market, and strengthened confidence in further development in China.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition and its three previous editions have seen fruitful outcomes.

