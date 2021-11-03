Scottish exhibitors attend preview banquet ahead of 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:12, November 03, 2021

A woman promotes Scottish products via live streaming during a preview banquet held in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2021. Scottish Development International (SDI) on Tuesday held a preview banquet ahead of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE). A total of 37 Scottish exhibitors attending the 4th CIIE participated in the event with various featured products. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

