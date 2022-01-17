China-Europe freight trains from Chengdu, Chongqing see over 4,800 trips in 2021

Xinhua) 19:07, January 17, 2022

CHONGQING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-Europe freight trains from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and the neighboring Chongqing Municipality saw more than 4,800 trips in 2021, accounting for 30 percent of the total number of China-Europe freight trains in China, according to local authorities.

The China-Europe freight trains departing from the two cities currently can reach over 100 cities in Europe.

Nearly 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of cargo were transported by the China-Europe freight trains from the two cities last year. Over 50 percent of these trains made a trip back.

Since the first China-Europe freight train left Chongqing in March 2011, the freight train service from Chongqing and Chengdu to Europe has seen over 18,000 trips with the foreign trade volume surpassing 700 billion yuan (about 110 billion U.S. dollars).

