Romanian sport minister to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

January 21, 2022

BUCHAREST, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Romanian Minister of Sport Eduard Novak will attend the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

After the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced the 52-member Olympic delegation with 22 athletes on Thursday, Novak wrote on his social media account, "I congratulate the athletes qualified for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022, whom I consider heroes, for the ambition and tenacity with which they prepared, without the proper infrastructure, ahead of countries with tradition and with all the necessary conditions."

The 22 Romanian athletes, eight women and 14 men will compete in luge, bobsleigh, skeleton, Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jump, biathlon and speed skating, announced the COSR.

Meanwhile, Raluca Stramaturaru (luge) and Paul Pepene (cross-country skiing) were designated to bear the Romanian flag at the opening ceremony at the Beijing Games.

In an earlier interview with Xinhua late last year, COSR President Mihai Covaliu said, "the biggest chances for Romania to win medals are in bobsleigh, both men and women."

"We are confident about winning at least one medal," said the official.

