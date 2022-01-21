Beijing gears up for the upcoming Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 13:42, January 21, 2022

An Olympic Games logo is seen in front of Beijing's National Stadium, nicknamed the Bird's Nest, Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games approach, temporary facilities, including athlete service system and rooms for television broadcasting, have been set up, covering an area of 41,000 square meters. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

