Madagascar wishes success to Beijing Winter Olympics
ANTANANARIVO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Madagascar wishes success to the upcoming Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing from Feb. 4 to 20, Madagascar's Foreign Minister Patrick Rajoelina said Friday evening.
"Madagascar wishes the Beijing (Winter) Games every success so that they can contribute to international solidarity driven by the Olympic motto," Rajoelina said in a video posted on his ministry's Facebook page.
Rajoelina described the Olympics as "a wonderful sporting festival for all humanity" and "a great moment of universal brotherhood."
Referring to the values enshrined in the Olympic Charter, Rajoelina said he was "firmly convinced that the Olympic Games are a privileged tool for promoting international solidarity."
"By respecting the Olympic spirit, we will be able to bring people together through mutual understanding and international solidarity," he added.
Two Malagasy would participate in "this great universal sporting event," according to the diplomat.
