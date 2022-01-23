We Are China

Interview: Argentine president believes Beijing 2022 to be successful

CGTN) 13:05, January 23, 2022

In a recent exclusive interview with CGTN, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez expressed confidence that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be a successful event.

Fernandez also wished good luck to Argentine athletes who will compete in the Games.

