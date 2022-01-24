Ethiopian Athletics legend Gebreselassie optimistic about Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:03, January 24, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia's multiple Olympic gold medalist Haile Gebreselassie said he is confident that China will present to the world an "extraordinary and best ever" Winter Olympics.

China, as host of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, will have a lot to offer to the world including the "green and clean" Olympics, Gebreselassie said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"This Games is going to be so wonderful, colorful and attractive. The Games will be the best ever because the Chinese know how to organize and make things perfect," Gebreselassie said.

The veteran long-distance runner, who has also served as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, said he's impressed with Chinese government's assertion that a successful 2022 Beijing Olympics is China's solemn commitment to the international community.

Noting China's rapid development and technological advancement, Gebreselassie said "I wonder what the next winter Olympics look like."

Due to the spread of COVID-19, China will take serious precautionary measures to protect the participants of the Olympic Winter Games.

Speaking about the prevention of COVID-19 during the Winter Olympics, Gebreselassie said there will be less risk of transmission considering China's best experience in containing the pandemic.

Recalling the "amazing" 2008 Summer Olympics, Gebreselassie hopes the Beijing Winter Olympics will set high standards again and turn out to be the best example for future Olympic Games.

"The coming Winter Olympics will bring a good opportunity for us, especially for Africans to learn from it," said Gebreselassie, who is considered as one of the greatest long-distance runners of all time.

"We will draw lessons on how to organize such a big event, make it colorful for the people watching the Games," he added.

Gebreselassie said he is very grateful to the organizers for introducing low carbon Olympic Games amid worsening global warming.

"I thank the organizers for introducing such a green Olympics. This is the best way to bring the world's people together for a common goal against climate change," he said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)