Snowboard, bobsleigh and ski athletes selected for Australian Olympic team for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:41, January 23, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Sunday announced 11 snowboarders to the Australian Olympic Team for Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

In Snowboard Cross, reigning Olympic silver medallist Jarryd Hughes, Belle Brockhoff and Cam Bolton will all compete at their third Games. Adam Lambert will have his second Games, while 2020 Youth Olympic champion Josie Baff and Adam Dickson will make their Olympic debut.

The Halfpipe event features a mix of experience and youth, with 2018 Australian flagbearer Scotty James named for his fourth Olympics, joining just six other Australians who have competed at four Winter Games, while 16-year-old Valentino Guseli will make his Olympic debut as Australia's fifth youngest male Winter Olympian ever, and 22-year-old Emily Arthur will compete at her second Games.

In slopestyle, 23-year-old Matt Cox will make his Olympic debut, while Tess Coady will look to overcome the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic heartbreak, where her Olympic campaign was crueled by an injury suffered in training before her competition.

Chef de Mission for the Australian Olympic Team Geoff Lipshut said Australians will be proud of the snowboard team featuring two Pyeongchang Olympic medallists.

"These athletes have performed at the highest level on the world stage and is a great mix of experience and youth," he said.

Bobsleigh athletes Bree Walker and Kiara Reddingius, to race the two-woman event and Walker to contest the Monobob, will make their Olympic debut in Beijing.

Walker has taken the monobob world circuit by storm, claiming 12 world series podiums over the last two seasons including six golds. The pair have Australia's best ever two-woman results with two top-10 finishes this season.

Skiers Sami Kennedy-Sim and Abi Harrigan were also selected by AOC into the Australian Olympic Team.

Kennedy-Sim makes history as the first Australian to compete at three Olympics in Ski Cross, while Olympic debutant Harrigan will compete in Freeski Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Big Air, with the Ski Big Air event making its Olympic debut in Beijing.

