One athlete to represent Kyrgyzstan at Beijing Winter Olympics
BISHKEK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Maxim Gordeyev will ski for Kyrgyzstan at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC) reported on Monday.
Gordeyev has competed in three world championships, two winter Universiades and many other events under the auspices of the International Ski Federation.
In addition to Gordeyev and his trainer Igor Borisov, the sports delegation of Kyrgyzstan at the Olympics will include chef de mission Cholpon Zhumagazieva. In addition, at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee, Kyrgyzstan NOC president Sadyr Mamytov and secretary-general Kylychbek Sarbagishev will also attend the Games.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20, with Gordeyev in action on February 16.
Photos
Related Stories
- Turkish alpine skier aspires to achieve best result at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Winter Olympics trivia: Why is pepper being left out of meals prepared for athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?
- Illustrators from home and abroad create plant and animal-inspired cartoon characters in salute to Beijing Winter Olympic Games
- Ethiopian Athletics legend Gebreselassie optimistic about Beijing 2022
- Olympic Villages welcome first batch of athletes, personnel
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.