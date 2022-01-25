One athlete to represent Kyrgyzstan at Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:39, January 25, 2022

BISHKEK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Maxim Gordeyev will ski for Kyrgyzstan at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC) reported on Monday.

Gordeyev has competed in three world championships, two winter Universiades and many other events under the auspices of the International Ski Federation.

In addition to Gordeyev and his trainer Igor Borisov, the sports delegation of Kyrgyzstan at the Olympics will include chef de mission Cholpon Zhumagazieva. In addition, at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee, Kyrgyzstan NOC president Sadyr Mamytov and secretary-general Kylychbek Sarbagishev will also attend the Games.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20, with Gordeyev in action on February 16.

