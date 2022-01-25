China plans targeted measures for air quality during winter games

Xinhua) 08:34, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has planned necessary administrative measures aimed at reducing vehicular and industrial pollution in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province to ensure better air quality for the upcoming Winter Olympics, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Monday.

The administrative restrictions will be targeted at firms and vehicles that generate heavy pollution and emissions but have little impact on the economy, said Liu Youbin, a spokesperson with the ministry.

The pollution control measures must be precise and scientific, Liu said, adding that efforts must minimize the impact on economic and social operation, especially those related to livelihood, energy supply, household heating and epidemic prevention and control.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are scheduled from Feb. 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympics.

The ministry's campaigns to treat air pollution in autumn and winter in Beijing and nearby areas have made progress, Liu said, noting that the density of pollutant PM2.5 in Beijing went down to 33 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021 from 89.5 micrograms per cubic meter in 2013.

