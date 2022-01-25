95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics

HELSINKI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 95 athletes have been selected for the Finnish team for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The Finnish team has athletes from nine disciplines, namely alpine skiing, biathlon, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, snowboard, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, figure skating and Nordic combined, featuring 51 male and 44 female athletes.

The Board of the Finnish Olympic Committee met on Monday and confirmed the final Olympic selections made by the Top Sports Unit for Beijing.

"The guiding criterion is a realistic chance to be in the top 16 in individual sports or in the top eight in team sports. For some athletes, another criterion has been emphasized, according to which athletes in the upswing of their careers can also be selected for the Olympic team," said Mika Lehtimaki, the head of the Top Sports Unit at the Finnish Olympic Committee.

"I am confident that this team will be able to achieve success in Beijing," said Lehtimaki.

