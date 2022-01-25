Languages

Beijing 2022: Chinese athletes and coaches attend send-off ceremony

(CGTN) 17:21, January 25, 2022

More than 100 athletes and coaches from the Chinese delegation for the Winter Olympic Games attended a send-off ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday.

The athletes will then be kept in closed-loop management and make final preparations for the Games.

