Beijing 2022 main media center enters 24-hour operations
(Ecns.cn) 14:44, January 25, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the interior of the main media center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
The main media center of the Beijing Winter Olympics officially entered 24-hour operations on Monday. The center incorporates both the main press and international broadcast centers.
