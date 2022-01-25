Light show held at Cairo Tower for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
People take pictures during a light show for the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Sherif El-Erian, secretary-general of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, addresses the launching ceremony of a light show for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
A child is seen during a light show in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang addresses the launching ceremony of a light show for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
A child poses for pictures during a light show in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Photos
Related Stories
- 95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Sweden confirms largest team ever for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Albanian national flag delivered to athlete for Beijing Winter Olympic Games
- Beijing 2022 adjusts criteria to make COVID test positive results stricter, a ‘balance between epidemic prevention and Games’
- One athlete to represent Kyrgyzstan at Beijing Winter Olympics
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.