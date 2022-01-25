Light show held at Cairo Tower for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 13:16, January 25, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People take pictures during a light show for the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Sherif El-Erian, secretary-general of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, addresses the launching ceremony of a light show for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A child is seen during a light show in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang addresses the launching ceremony of a light show for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Cairo Tower in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A child poses for pictures during a light show in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2022. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows the Cairo Tower during a light show in Cairo, Egypt. A light show was held at the Cairo Tower for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)